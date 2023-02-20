Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will only attend Coronation if one condition is fulfilled

The update on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s RSVP status for King Charles’s upcoming coronation, as part of the apparently never-ending royal, spat between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family. The short version: It seems that Harry and Meghan are still considering whether or not to attend the festivities.

Yet, as you might expect, the unnamed royal gossip mongers are suggesting that there’s a lot more to the matter than can ever be described in a short form. That brings us to the extended version, which goes into why Harry and Meghan aren’t yet sold on witnessing the coronation and what has to happen to get them to RSVP “yes” to the event.

According to Yahoo, it should come as no surprise that the Sussexes are apparently most concerned with protecting their family’s mental and emotional health. As a result, their hesitation to attend the coronation appears to be motivated by fears that they will be exposed to a toxic environment if they agree to go.

According to The Sun, Harry and Meghan have made a “major stipulation” for going that they would not walk into a toxic situation. “Harry has been very clear and his position hasn’t wavered,” a royal source (anonymous, ofc) told The Mirror of Harry’s feelings about attending his dad’s coronation festivities.

“He isn’t going to come if he feels the atmosphere will be as toxic as it was during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and funeral. He’s said he wants to reconcile with his family and it’s their call, but so far nothing has changed.” Even if they decide to go, Harry and Meghan aren’t expected to have official responsibilities in the coronation, so they probably have some time to sort out their final RSVP status.

Even if the Sussexes opt to attend the coronation, insiders say they may be kept apart from Prince William and Kate Middleton for the duration of their stay because of the tension produced by some of Harry’s least flattering truth bombs about the Prince and Princess of Wales in his memoir, Spare. In other words, awkward if they go, and awkward if they skip.