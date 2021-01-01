Cardi B and Offset Welcome a Baby Boy

Rapper Cardi B and her husband Offset welcomed their second child together, a baby boy, on Saturday, September 4. Cardi shared the happy news alongside a photo of her in her hospital bed while sitting next to Offset. In the picture, Cardi and Offset look lovingly down at their newborn son. “9/4/21,” Cardi captioned the sweet family photo.

“We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son,” the couple said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. “He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”

Cardi, 28, had shared the news of her second pregnancy while performing with her husband and his group Migos at the BET Awards. According to People magazine, after the trio finished performing “Straightening”, Cardi joined the group for “Type S-“. She appeared on the stage in a rhinestone-embellished black bodysuit, with a sheer panel showing off her baby bump. Cardi made the news Instagram official simultaneously with their act.