Prince William and Harry’s cousin Lady Kitty ties the knot with 62-year-old billionaire

Prince Harry and Prince William were not among the guest at the wedding ceremony of their cousin Lady Kitty Spencer.

The daughter of Earl Spencer and niece of late Princess Diana tied the knot with billionaire Michael Lewis, 62.

According to reports, the 30-year-old married the South African billionaire in a stunning ceremony on Saturday

Pixie Lott, Viscountess Emma Weymouth, Made in Chelsea favourite, Mark Francis Vandelli and several other celebrities also attended the lavish ceremony.

Michael’s children and Lady Kitty’s sisters Eliza and Amelia were also present on the occasion, according to the British media.

According to Daily Star, Lewis owns clothing brand giants including Kate Middleton’s favourite, Whistles, and Phase Eight.

Earl Spencer was recently invited to the unveiling of Prince Diana’s statue in Kensington Palace where Prince Harry and Prince William were also present.