Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin Celebrate Daughter Apple’s Society Debut in Paris

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin recently marked a significant milestone in their daughter Apple Martin’s life as she made her society debut at the prestigious Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris, reported by Newsweek. The 20-year-old was the center of attention, wearing a stunning custom Valentino gown designed exclusively for her by the brand’s creative director, Alessandro Michele.

Apple’s breathtaking gown was made from ciel bleu silk plissé chiffon, featuring an off-the-shoulder bodice with intricate vertical plissé detailing. The dress was accentuated by an elegant black silk bow at the waist, perfectly complemented by blue Valentino sandals and a matching clutch with the brand’s iconic V logo. Apple kept her glam simple, letting her blonde hair fall naturally.

Gwyneth Paltrow, proud of her daughter’s debut, shared the special occasion with her followers on Instagram. For the event, Gwyneth wore a long black tulle dress adorned with white polka dots and delicate ruffles, which was also from Valentino’s Pavillon Des Folies collection.

In her Instagram post, Gwyneth expressed her joy, writing, “A special long weekend in Paris,” accompanied by a blue heart emoji. The photos also featured Chris Martin, Gwyneth’s ex-husband, along with their son Moses Martin, who looked dapper in a custom tuxedo. Paltrow’s mother, actress Blythe Danner, was also present to celebrate the occasion.

The post included touching moments, such as a photo of Chris and Moses enjoying father-son time, sitting together on a park bench, showcasing a quiet and meaningful moment amidst the glamour of the event. This heartwarming family weekend in Paris was not only about the elegant ball but also about cherishing family bonds, making the trip unforgettable for all involved.