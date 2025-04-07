Texas Dad Kills Son in Drunken Mudding Tragedy

A Texas off-roading trip ended in heartbreak after a father allegedly ran over and killed his son during a mudding outing — an incident authorities say involved alcohol and recklessness.

Jack Cody West, 47, was “actively mudding” in his Ford F-250 truck at around 8 p.m. on March 30 when the tragedy occurred at a local park, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. His 19-year-old son, Blake Cody West, was riding in the truck’s bed at the time.

Authorities say the truck hit a series of ruts, causing it to bounce. The jolt allegedly tossed Blake from the bed of the truck, and he was fatally run over, the Miami Herald reports.

“Video … from a bystander showed the white F-250 truck bounce off a few ruts. This caused the contents of the bed to be tossed out, which included the victim. The truck was then seen fatally running over the victim,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Bystanders and family members, including Blake’s wife and siblings, rushed to try and save him. “Family and bystanders immediately began life-saving measures,” deputies said, “however, the victim was pronounced deceased a short time later.”

Deputies arrested West at the scene. Authorities noted that he smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech. He allegedly admitted to drinking earlier but refused a field sobriety test. A warrant was later obtained for a blood draw.

“Elements for recklessness were evident to arrest the suspect for intoxication manslaughter,” the sheriff’s office added.

Blake’s mother, Jodi Lyn Lindsey, described her son as a passionate young man who loved working on vehicles and off-road machines. “My son loved to work on cars and buy them and sell them and make a profit off of them,” she told KENS5. “He loved the challenge and he loved 4-wheelers and go-karts.”

She also shared that Blake’s wife, D’leijah, was by his side until his final moments.

“She was able to be there holding his hand until the very end, which a mother’s dream is that their child never goes alone. Her being there was the biggest help for me, that he felt her love to the very end.”

West is currently being held in Bexar County Jail on a $125,000 bond. If released, he will be under full house arrest with a GPS monitor and be required to install an ignition lock on his vehicle. He is also barred from possessing alcohol or firearms.

