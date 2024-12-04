8-Year-Old Boy Tragically Killed After Large Statue Fell on Him

A tragic incident unfolded at the Arizona Biltmore resort in Phoenix last week when an 8-year-old boy was killed after a large statue fell on him. The heartbreaking event occurred on November 27, as the child was struck by one of the hotel’s outdoor statues, suffering a severe head injury. Authorities rushed to the scene around 8:45 a.m., and the boy was immediately taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries the following day.

The Phoenix Fire Department confirmed the details to CNN affiliate KPNX, stating that there are currently “no signs of foul play” and calling the incident a “tragic accident.” The boy’s identity has not been released, but the community remains in shock over the sudden loss.

“The safety of our guests is our top priority, and our thoughts are with the family impacted by today’s events,” said a spokesperson for the Arizona Biltmore in a statement. The resort, which is known for its luxury amenities and historical significance, is fully cooperating with authorities as they investigate the incident. However, questions remain about how the statue, which is part of the resort’s historic collection, fell and caused such a devastating injury.

The statue that fell was one of 19 “solemn sprite” statues gifted to the Arizona Biltmore in 1985. These statues, designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright and artist Alfonso Ianelli in 1914, were originally created for the Midway Gardens in Chicago. The statues represent mythological beings that symbolize the fundamental elements of nature, according to the resort’s website.

The resort has been in the process of preserving these historic sculptures as part of ongoing efforts to maintain the property’s original architecture. The Arizona Biltmore opened in 1929 and was added to the Phoenix Historic Property Register in 2009. The hotel is currently undergoing a multi-million dollar project to restore its historical charm while ensuring the safety of guests.

Video footage from the scene shows the broken pieces of the fallen statue scattered across the lawn, which was made of concrete, according to Phoenix Fire Captain Todd Keller. While the cause of the statue’s fall remains under investigation, authorities are working to determine how the child was struck and whether any safety measures need to be reconsidered in light of this tragic incident.

“This is an incredibly sad and tragic situation,” said Captain Keller, adding that the investigation is ongoing. The hotel, which prides itself on its historical value and luxury experience, is undoubtedly facing questions about the safety of its outdoor installations, particularly given the weight and size of the statues that adorn its grounds.

As the investigation continues, the community and the resort mourn the untimely death of the young boy, and many are left wondering how such a rare and devastating accident could have occurred at a renowned luxury destination. Our thoughts are with the family during this unimaginable time.

The resort has not commented further on potential safety changes but has emphasized their commitment to preserving the historical integrity of their property while ensuring that the safety of guests remains a priority.