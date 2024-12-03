South Carolina Woman Sentenced to 25 Years for Fatal DUI Crash on Newlywed Couple

A South Carolina woman has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for causing a fatal crash that killed a bride and seriously injured her husband on their wedding day. Jamie Komoroski, 27, pleaded guilty to all charges related to the April 28, 2023, crash that took the life of Samantha Miller, 34, and left her husband, Aric Hutchinson, with a brain injury and multiple broken bones.

The crash occurred as the newlywed couple and two passengers were traveling in a golf cart to their Folly Beach rental house following their wedding reception. Komoroski, who had been drinking, struck the back of their golf cart while driving 65 mph—well over the 25 mph speed limit for the area. The impact of the collision ejected everyone from the golf cart. Tragically, Miller was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force trauma, and Hutchinson was left with severe injuries.

In a Charleston courtroom on Monday, Circuit Court Judge Deadra L. Jefferson sentenced Komoroski to 25 years for felony DUI causing death, as well as 10 and 15 years for her other charges, including reckless homicide and three counts of felony DUI. The sentences will run concurrently.

During the hearing, Samantha Miller’s mother, Lisa Miller, expressed the lifelong consequences of the crash. “She doesn’t get to come back to life in 10 years, 25 years,” Lisa Miller said, according to NBC affiliate WCBD of Charleston.. “This is a lifetime.”

Komoroski, who had a history of alcohol addiction, offered a tearful apology, admitting her “thoughtless” actions that night. “I take full responsibility for my actions,” she said while addressing the victims’ family members. “Hopefully, one day you will be able to forgive me. I know forgiveness must be earned.”

The crash left Aric Hutchinson and the other passengers devastated. Aric’s attorney stated that the injury’s effects on his life will be lifelong, noting the severe impact on his physical and emotional health.

The case has drawn attention to the consequences of driving under the influence, particularly in cases where lives are irrevocably changed. The court’s decision underscores the severity of Komoroski’s actions and the lasting damage caused by her reckless behavior.”