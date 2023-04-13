CNN Employees Are Reportedly Furious Over Gayle King’s Expected $12 Million Salary After Being Told ‘There’s No Money’ at the Network

According to RadarOnline, there are rumblings inside CNN over Gayle King’s upcoming nighttime program. According to reports, the “CBS Mornings” anchor will get $12 million from the position, which has allegedly “infuriated” present CNN staffers.

King and former NBA player Charles Barkley were both in discussions to headline a weekly nightly news program on the network, according to the Wall Street Journal, which broke the story first. Barkley acknowledged the allegation but said that nothing was certain.

With just 535,000 primetime viewers during the first quarter of the year, CNN’s viewership fell by 35%. The network’s quarterly ratings are at their lowest level since 2015. When 400 staff were let go in December, a source told RadarOnline that workers were upset that King was being paid so generously despite being told the network’s coffers was limited.

They are reportedly cited as stating, “Everyone has been informed there is no money, but they are managing to scrape together money to pay Gayle King. It’s really tone-deaf and disrespectful to the hardworking individuals who have been working here for years.

In addition, the insider stated that King received a proposal to remain at CBS that would have allowed her to simultaneously host the CNN primetime program. According to the publication, CNN producer Chris Licht would let King “sign her own check” because of the network’s poor ratings.

“Express how Gayle King will be of assistance. Really! They couldn’t have employed someone from the number two or, God forbid, the number one program in terms of ratings.

The insider also said that while no agreement has been reached, it should be completed very soon. Another report said that Gayle and Charles would be the highest-paid on-air couple in addition to being the highest-paid individual at CNN. If you factor in Gayle’s CBS deal, she’ll become one of the highest-paid television stars.

While some CNN employees may be bothered by King’s reported salary, others were thrilled for the 68-year-old on social media.

One fan wrote, “Alright, Miss Gayle!!!”

“Get that money,” noted another. “Damn!!”