Melanie Lynskey has revealed which co-star she had the steamiest chemistry with.

During an interview with SiriusXM’s Jessica Shaw at the 92nd Street Y, Lynskey said her dream rom-com casting would be alongside “Win-Win” co-star Paul Giamatti. The “Yellowjackets” star appeared in a supporting role in the 2011 sports drama directed by Paul Giamatti.

“Years ago, I did a movie with Paul Giamatti and a couple of scenes had to be cut out because we had too much chemistry,” Lynskey revealed. “And the director, Tom McCarthy, who I trust very much, was just like, ‘It’s not what we’re looking for at that moment.’”

She added, “Ever since then, I’ve wanted to do a romantic comedy with Paul Giamatti!” Lynskey said, “Right now, all I can think is that I want to do a comedy. And the next thing is not a comedy. I can’t say what it is, but it’s another tragic thing.”

Her next project is set during the Holocaust, based on the novel “The Tattooist of Auschwitz.” The “Little Mermaid” actor Jonah Hauer-King co-stars. Lynskey has also recently worked with real-life partner Jason Ritter on the Hulu true-crime limited series “Candy,” HBO’s “The Last of Us,” and “Yellowjackets” Season 2.

“He would do anything, I think. He really would. I mean, I want them to cast whoever they want to cast,” Lynskey said of Ritter joining the viral Showtime series. “I’m not ever going to push my husband on them. But they should know he would do it in a second.” Ritter is joining the series in a yet-undisclosed role.

Lynskey also addressed how appearances in the rom-com “Sweet Home Alabama” and the sitcom “Two and a Half Men” influenced how she viewed herself. “I very much want to be onscreen representing an interesting person who’s not paying attention to what her tummy looks like,” the “The Last of Us” actress said, adding, “If there were more people who look like me [onscreen], then I wouldn’t have to talk about it as much.”

Her husband Ritter clapped back at internet body-shaming of Lynskey, writing on Twitter in January 2022, “If anyone has any further unsolicited comments about anybody else’s body, they can feel free to write them in permanent ink onto their own foreheads and swan dive directly into the sun.”