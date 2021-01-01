Kanye West Spends 44th Birthday WithIrina Shayk In France

Just three and a half months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce, Kanye West appears to be moving on with supermodel Irina Shayk, according to a new report.

Kanye West is rebounding from Kim Kardashian with Irina Shayk, TMZ reports. The site claims that Kanye and Irina are “100 percent romantically together”. Irina was even by Kanye’s side to celebrate his 44th birthday on June 8.

The two were seen “smiling and strolling” around the grounds of a hotel in Provence, France, IN PHOTOS THAT YOU CAN SEE HERE. At one point they were with friends, but they were also by themselves and “looking very much like a couple.”

This rumored new romance comes following Kanye’s split from Kim earlier this year. After more than six years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce in February. Kanye has mostly been out of the spotlight since then, but it appears he’s been keeping is love life alive behind-the-scenes.

TMZ says it’s “unclear how serious” the rapper and model are, but they’re “definitely friends with benefits status, at the very least. Plus, Page Six reports that the romance has been “going on for a few weeks now,” too.

Irina and Kanye are certainly not strangers. Irina has walked in Kanye’s Yeezy fashion show in the past, and he name-dropped her on his 2010 song “Christian Dior Denim Flow.” On the track, he raps, “I wanna see Irina Shayk next to Doutzen.”

Of course, Irina also has a very famous romantic history. She dated Cristiano Ronaldo from 2009 until 2015, and after the split, she started seeing Bradley Cooper.

Irina and Bradley have a daughter, Lea, who was born in 2017, together. However, their relationship ended in June 2019. One day before Irina and Kanye were photographed together, Bradley was seen on daddy duty with Lea in NYC.

Right now, it’s unclear whether or not Kim and Bradley were aware of Kanye and Irina’s budding romance. However, both stars seem to be on good terms with their exes. Bradley and Irina have been spotted spending time together with Lea recently, and Kim sent love to Kanye on social media for his birthday.

On Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim explained that she wasn’t able to live the lifestyle that Kanye wanted, which is what led to the split.

She also admitted to having a “big fight” with him in December, and said that she would not put up with the “constant fighting” if it continued. It’s unclear what the last straw was that led her to finally pull the plug in February, but like Kanye, she also seems to be doing just fine!