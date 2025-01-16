The Substance Returns to Cinemas: Demi Moore Reflects on Risky and Scary Role

Demi Moore’s acclaimed sci-fi film The Substance is making a theatrical comeback just in time for Oscars season. According to IndieWire, streaming platform Mubi is re-releasing the film in over 350 cinemas across the U.S., starting January 17, following its successful initial run.

Originally released in theaters on September 19, 2024, and available for streaming from October 31, The Substance captivated audiences with its thought-provoking narrative and standout performances. The film follows actress Elizabeth Sparkle (Demi Moore) as she faces a career crisis at the age of 50. Desperate for a comeback, Elizabeth undergoes an experimental treatment that enables her to share consciousness with her younger and more idealized twin, Sue, played by Margaret Qualley.

Reflecting on the film, Moore told IndieWire, “The real anchor and through line for me was the violence that we have against ourselves. And I think that is universal.” She also shared during a career tribute at the French Cinematheque that taking on the role “felt risky, scary” and “certainly pushed me out of my comfort zone.”

The Substance has enjoyed both critical and commercial success, grossing $16.5 million in the U.S. and achieving a global total of $78.1 million. The film has also garnered numerous accolades, with Moore winning Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes and earning a SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role.

Rumored to be a strong contender for the Oscars, The Substance has reignited discussions about its innovative storytelling and Moore’s powerful performance. However, the Academy Awards have delayed announcing nominations until January 23 due to the impact of the recent LA fires.

With its compelling exploration of identity, self-perception, and reinvention, The Substance resonates deeply with audiences. Its re-release offers fans and newcomers alike another chance to experience the film on the big screen, solidifying its position as one of the standout cinematic works of the year.

As the awards season buzz continues to grow, Demi Moore’s portrayal of Elizabeth Sparkle cements her status as a versatile and fearless actress willing to push boundaries. Fans eagerly await the possibility of The Substance earning its place among this year’s Oscar nominees.