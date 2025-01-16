Newlywed Tragedy Shocks Slovenia as Husband Accused of Brutally Killing Wife

A shocking case has emerged in Slovenia, where authorities accuse a man of murdering his wife just days after she moved to the country from her native Philippines. Marvil Facturan-Kocjančič was brutally beaten and stabbed to death in an apartment in the picturesque town of Bled, according to reports from Slovenske Novice, Newsline Philippines, and Gulf News. Her husband, Mitja Kocjančič, has been arrested in connection with the crime.

The Commission of Filipinos Overseas, an official government agency, confirmed Facturan-Kocjančič’s murder. The tragic event has left the community and her loved ones in shock.

According to Gulf News, Kocjančič was taken to a psychiatric hospital following his arrest. Both Gulf News and Slovenske Novice reported that he had a history of mental health issues prior to the incident, raising questions about his state of mind during the alleged murder.

Reports indicate that Facturan-Kocjančič arrived in Slovenia on December 22, just seven days before her death on December 29. Newsline Philippines stated that her murder followed a heated argument between the couple.

The couple’s relationship reportedly began in April, culminating in their marriage in July. Facturan-Kocjančič had recently moved to Slovenia to start a new life with her husband.

Kocjančič, who worked as a motivational speaker on mental health and his battle with obesity, is now at the center of a criminal investigation. It is not yet clear if formal charges have been filed against him, as authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

The case has drawn international attention, highlighting concerns about domestic violence and the vulnerabilities faced by individuals in new and unfamiliar environments.

The Philippine government and advocacy groups have expressed their condolences and support for Facturan-Kocjančič’s family, calling for a thorough investigation and justice for the young woman.

This devastating incident serves as a stark reminder of the complexities and potential dangers within intimate relationships, particularly in cases where mental health challenges are involved. As the investigation unfolds, Facturan-Kocjančič’s loved ones and the wider community await answers and justice for her untimely death.