Jessica Alba Steps Out Without Wedding Band After Split from Cash Warren

Jessica Alba was spotted for the first time since news broke of her split from husband Cash Warren. The Fantastic Four actress, 43, was seen running errands in Los Angeles before heading to a park in Hollywood with her son Hayes, 7, and a friend.

According to Page Six, Alba kept her look casual yet chic, donning an oversized sweater paired with blue baggy jeans and sneakers. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a tan crossbody bag, appearing relaxed and composed during the outing. Notably, the actress was no longer wearing her wedding band.

This marked Alba’s first public appearance following the announcement of her separation from Warren after 16 years of marriage. The couple reportedly ended their relationship with “mutual understanding and respect,” though neither has publicly addressed the split.

The pair’s relationship began in 2004 on the set of Fantastic Four, where they first met. They tied the knot in 2008 while Alba was pregnant with their first child, Honor, now 16.

In the months leading up to their separation, Alba opened up about the challenges of her marriage during a conversation with Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt on the BDA Baby podcast.

“It’s all rosy for 2 ½ years, but then after that, you become roommates,” Alba shared candidly. “And it’s just, like, you’re roommates. You’re just going through the motion. It’s the responsibility. It’s a lot of, like, checking the boxes.”

Despite the end of their marriage, the actress and Warren are reportedly committed to maintaining a respectful and cooperative relationship, especially for the sake of their three children: Honor, Haven, 12, and Hayes, 7.

Alba’s appearance without her wedding ring and her focus on family time suggest she’s navigating this new chapter with strength and grace. Fans and supporters have expressed their admiration for her candidness about the complexities of long-term relationships and the importance of self-care during challenging times.

As one of Hollywood’s beloved stars, Alba’s journey continues to inspire both on and off-screen. The actress and businesswoman appears focused on her family and personal growth as she moves forward.