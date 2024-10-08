Heart Surgeon Shares Key Health Tips to Avoid Cardiovascular Disease

Dr. Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiovascular surgeon based in Savannah, Georgia, witnesses the devastating effects of heart disease daily. With his expertise in repairing damaged blood vessels and performing bypass surgeries, he understands how lifestyle choices significantly impact heart health. “It’s an accumulation of a chronic process,” London explains, cautioning that unhealthy habits could ultimately lead someone to his operating table.

To keep his own heart healthy, London created a list on his Instagram titled “Things I Avoid as a Heart Surgeon”, which has gained widespread attention. Among the key points he emphasizes is avoiding alcohol-based mouthwash. Despite its promise to kill germs, he warns that such products can impact blood pressure negatively. London explains that good bacteria in the mouth help produce nitric oxide, which dilates blood vessels and keeps blood pressure in check. Antibacterial mouthwash kills these beneficial bacteria, potentially raising blood pressure. Studies support this, showing a link between regular mouthwash use and increased hypertension risk. “You can actually increase your blood pressure simply by killing the bacteria in the mouth,” he notes.

London also addresses the dangers of smoking and vaping. “Smoking is the single worst thing you can do for yourself,” he emphasizes, explaining how it damages blood vessels and increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes. He also cautions against vaping, citing research indicating that e-cigarette users are at a significantly higher risk of developing heart issues compared to non-users.

Three years ago, London decided to quit alcohol entirely, describing it as one of his most transformative decisions. “Alcohol is toxic to every cell in your body,” he says. His stance aligns with the World Health Organization’s warnings that no amount of alcohol is safe for health. Despite some studies suggesting that small amounts of alcohol can reduce stress, London disagrees. “Whether it’s one drink a week or one drink a night, it’s still a toxic substance,” he states, emphasizing the importance of individual choice while cautioning against its risks.

London also addresses the harm of sugary and diet soft drinks, referring to them as “liquid death” in his social media posts. He stresses that sugar-laden beverages can significantly increase cardiovascular risk, regardless of physical activity levels. Research supports this, showing that daily consumption of sugary drinks is linked to higher cardiovascular risk. London suggests opting for water or tea instead, noting that even sugar-free options are not ideal.

When it comes to bread and pasta, London is not entirely opposed, as long as they are made from whole grains. He warns against refined white flour products, which lack dietary fiber and essential nutrients. Whole grains, on the other hand, can improve cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease, according to the American Heart Association.

He also advises avoiding ultra-processed foods such as pre-packaged snacks like cookies, chips, and pretzels, which contain added sugars, unhealthy fats, and preservatives. These foods are linked to higher cardiovascular risks. London’s motto is, “The longer the shelf life, the shorter your life.” Instead, he encourages focusing on nutrient-dense, whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, lean meats, and eggs.

By following these principles and maintaining a balanced, natural diet, London highlights the importance of making conscious health decisions to support a strong and healthy heart.