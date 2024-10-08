Young Musician Nell Smith, Known for Collaboration with The Flaming Lips, Dies at 17

Nell Smith, a talented musician who gained recognition for recording an album of Nick Cave covers with The Flaming Lips, has tragically passed away at the age of 17. Smith, who was also working on her debut solo album, died on Saturday night, her family confirmed.

In an emotional post on her official Instagram account shared Monday, Smith’s family wrote, “It pains us so much to say that our feisty, talented, unique, beautiful daughter was cruelly taken from us on Saturday night.”

The message continued, “We are reeling from the news and don’t know what to do or say. She had so much more to experience and to give this world, but we are grateful that she got to experience so very much in her 17 years. She has left an indelible mark on the world and an unfillable chasm in our hearts.”

The note, signed by her family, included a collection of candid photos of Smith and concluded with a request for privacy: “Hold your kids extra tight tonight and for now please leave us to work through things. We will shout when we need you.”

Smith first connected with The Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne when her parents took her to their show in Calgary in 2018, as reported by Consequence of Sound. Coyne remained in contact with Smith and her family as she developed her musical talents, learning guitar and writing songs. This mentorship eventually led to their collaboration on the album Where the Viaduct Looms, which featured covers of Nick Cave songs and was released in November 2021 when Smith was just 14.

Coyne paid tribute to Smith during the band’s performance in Portland on Sunday, expressing his grief over her passing. He shared with the audience, “We’ve received very sad messages that she was killed in a car accident.” Overcome with emotion, he added, “We’re reminded once again of the power of music and how encouraging it can be to be around people that you love,” before continuing the show.

Simon Raymonde of the Cocteau Twins, who had been working with Smith on her debut solo album through his Bella Union record label, also expressed his condolences. In a statement released Monday, Raymonde revealed that Smith’s album was scheduled for release in early 2025.

“We are all shocked and devastated to hear of the sudden and tragic passing of our artist and dear friend Nell Smith over the weekend in British Columbia,” he wrote. “Nell was just 17 and was preparing for the release of her first solo record, made in Brighton with Penelope Isles’ Jack and Lily Wolter.”

He concluded, “While we all try and come to terms with the awful news, and out of respect to Nell’s grieving family, we are unable to make any further comments at this time. The Bella Union Family.”