Pamela Anderson revisits her Baywatch era by reintroducing the high-cut swimwear trends of the 1990s

It’s surprising that it took so long for Pamela Anderson, known for her iconic role in Baywatch, to collaborate with a swimwear brand, but it’s finally happened.

Anderson partnered with Frankies Bikinis to create a collection that’s inspired by the popular 1990s TV show. The line features high-cut swimsuits reminiscent of the show’s style that were last seen more than 30 years ago.

The collection, which includes 22 pieces, was launched on May 4 and Anderson said that she’s been “wanting to do this forever.”

Anderson told InStyle. hopes the line will appeal to all generations, not just Gen Z, and that it will evoke nostalgia while still feeling modern. The collection includes the iconic red swimsuit that Anderson made famous in her role as a lifeguard.