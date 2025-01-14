Abbie Chatfield Criticized for “Controlling” Behavior During Partner’s Performances with Peking Duk

Abbie Chatfield has faced criticism from fans of her partner Adam Hyde’s band, Peking Duk, for allegedly making herself the center of attention during live performances. Chatfield, known for her role on FBoy Island, often joins Hyde on stage during Peking Duk concerts as well as his solo Keli Holiday gigs. While some fans enjoy her presence, others have voiced their dissatisfaction, claiming her behavior is disruptive.

One Instagram user expressed frustration with Chatfield’s on-stage behavior, commenting that she appeared “controlling” and “disruptive” during the performances. Another fan wrote, “Abbie is all up in his space at gigs. It’s like she can’t stand not being the center of attention. Surely it’s got to be annoying for a performer.” These sentiments were echoed in online forums, where fans debated her involvement in the shows, reported by the Daily Mail.

Some critics suggested that Chatfield’s frequent appearances on stage could lead to tension within the band. One commenter stated, “No normal, healthy partnership requires the girlfriend to be part of the live shows,” indicating a belief that her presence might be taking away from the band’s performances.

However, despite the backlash, many fans have come to Chatfield’s defense. Supporters argue that her and Hyde’s playful dynamic is part of what makes their on-stage chemistry enjoyable. One fan commented, “He literally interacts with her on stage; he could ignore her if he wanted to,” implying that Hyde is fully involved in their shared performances and that their connection is mutually welcomed.

Chatfield and Hyde’s public displays of affection during performances, such as at Peking Duk’s set at the Rhythm and Vines festival in New Zealand and their New Year’s Eve show in Adelaide, have also sparked mixed reactions. While some fans find their chemistry endearing, others feel that Chatfield’s constant presence detracts from the musical experience.

As Chatfield continues to appear alongside Hyde at concerts, the debate about her role in the performances remains ongoing, with fans divided on whether her involvement enhances or hinders the live shows.