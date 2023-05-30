Céline Dion Cancels Concerts to Prioritize Fans’ Fairness, Says Source

Céline Dion’s recent tour cancellations were made with her fans’ best interests in mind, according to a source close to the iconic singer. Dion announced that she would be unable to continue her tour due to her diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome, leading to the cancellation of all scheduled tour dates until April 2024.

The source emphasized that the decision was driven by a desire to treat her supporters fairly. “The goal is for her to tour again for sure, but once she is better,” the source explained. “Right now she’s focusing on her health. She couldn’t keep postponing shows—it wasn’t fair to the fans.”

Days prior to the cancellation announcement, Dion took to social media to apologize to her fans and assure them that she was not giving up. In the statement released on her social media channels, it was revealed that Dion was undergoing treatment for the diagnosed medical condition preventing her from performing, according to PEOPLE.

While expressing hope for her return to the stage in the future, the statement acknowledged that the time was not right for Dion’s European tour. Her Courage World Tour, which included 42 dates, was set to begin in Amsterdam in August and conclude in London in April 2024.

Dion expressed her determination to return to performing despite the challenges she faces. In a tweet, she wrote, “I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again… and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything until I’m really ready to be back on stage… I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!”

Dion disclosed her diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disease, back in December. The condition affects the central nervous system and can cause severe muscle spasms, leaving patients disabled or bedridden. Dion shared that her spasms have affected her ability to walk and sing as she used to.

Despite the setbacks, Dion remains grateful for the support she has received from her fans. She expressed her appreciation for the birthday wishes she received and acknowledged the “giant wave of love” she felt from her supporters on her Instagram Story.