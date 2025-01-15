Honeymoon Horror: Retired Cop Accused of Trafficking His Own Wife on Flight

A retired Black police officer’s honeymoon took a shocking turn when he was falsely accused of human trafficking his white wife during a flight to Miami, according to a federal lawsuit obtained by The Independent. The couple, Anthony Williams, 63, and Katsiaryna Shasholka, 34, are suing American Airlines, claiming they were victims of racial profiling and humiliation.

The incident happened in September 2022 on an American Airlines flight from Phoenix, Arizona, to Miami, Florida. A fellow passenger reportedly became suspicious of the interracial couple and told the crew Williams might be holding Shasholka against her will. Despite the baseless accusation, flight staff reported it to law enforcement without further investigation, the lawsuit claims.

Upon landing, Williams and Shasholka were escorted off the plane by airline employees and detained while other passengers walked by. The Miami-Dade Police Department questioned the newlyweds, leaving them confused and humiliated. The lawsuit includes a selfie the couple took during the flight, showing them smiling and enjoying their trip, contradicting the accusation.

“There was nothing in our interactions the entire flight that would be indicative of somebody being held against their will,” Williams told The Independent. “We were just two people having a good time.”

The ordeal left the couple with lasting emotional scars, including sleepless nights, panic attacks, and anxiety. Shasholka recently experienced a panic attack during a flight to Dubai, highlighting the lingering trauma.

The couple’s attorney, Jasmine Rand, a prominent civil rights advocate, called the incident “unfathomable.” She noted, “My client is a retired police officer who spent his life-fighting crime, and now he’s been accused of a heinous crime like trafficking his own wife. This is a clear case of racial discrimination.”

The lawsuit also references other alleged instances of racial discrimination by American Airlines. One involved professional guitarist David Ryan Harris, who was accused of trafficking his biracial children during a 2023 flight. Another incident included a retired Black judge being prohibited from using a first-class restroom, while a separate case saw several Black passengers removed from a flight over complaints of “offensive body odor.”

American Airlines has faced multiple lawsuits over such claims and has previously stated its commitment to providing a “welcoming and inclusive environment.” However, Williams and Shasholka’s complaint argues the airline has a pattern of racial profiling and fails to adequately train or hold its employees accountable.

The couple is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, with the lawsuit demanding justice for the emotional distress and racial discrimination they endured. American Airlines has until January 30 to respond to the allegations.