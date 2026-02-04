“She Never Smiles”: Trump Clashes again with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins after Epstein survivors question in the Oval Office

President Donald Trump sparked fresh controversy this week after criticizing CNN journalist Kaitlan Collins during a tense Oval Office exchange, marking another public confrontation between the two. The moment unfolded Tuesday, Feb. 3, as Trump, 79, met with reporters alongside U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson. While showing off a new red-and-white baseball cap emblazoned with the phrase “America is back,” Trump turned his attention to CNN.

“Look, CNN is thrilled,” Trump said, before adding, “She never smiles. Someday I’ll see her smile.” The remark was directed at Collins, CNN’s chief White House correspondent, who was present in the room. Shortly after, as Collins attempted to ask a question while Trump was addressing another reporter, he acknowledged her by saying, “What did you say? Go ahead, CNN.”

“What would you say to the survivors…” Collins, 33, began, referencing survivors connected to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Trump cut her off with a sharp rebuke. “You are the worst reporter. No wonder CNN… CNN has no ratings because of people like you. You know she’s a young woman,” he said, again focusing on her demeanor. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen you smile. I’ve known you for 10 years, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a smile on your face.”

“Well I’m asking you about survivors,” Collins responded. “You know why you’re not smiling? Because you know you’re not telling the truth,” Trump interrupted. “You’re a very dishonest organization and they should be ashamed of you.”

CNN later issued a statement defending Collins. “Kaitlan Collins is an exceptional journalist, reporting every day from the White House and the field with real depth and tenacity,” a CNN spokesperson told People. “She skillfully brings that reporting to the anchor chair and CNN platforms every day, which audiences around the world know they can trust.”

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

The exchange is the latest in a series of public criticisms Trump has directed at Collins. In December 2025, he labeled her “always stupid, and nasty” in a post on Truth Social after she asked questions about a controversial White House ballroom remodeling project.

@cnn President Trump declined to address the complains of Epstein survivors when pressed by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins over their concerns about the extent of redactions in the files released by the Justice Department. ♬ original sound – CNN

Collins is also one of several female journalists Trump has targeted in recent months. In November 2025, he called CBS News reporter Nancy Cordes “a stupid person.” He has also insulted The New York Times reporter Katie Rogers and told Bloomberg journalist Catherine Lucey to be “quiet, piggy.”

The latest Oval Office encounter underscores the ongoing friction between Trump and members of the press, particularly women journalists who challenge him during public appearances.

READ NEXT