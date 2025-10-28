Loyal Trump Voters Turn Angry as He Dismisses Ranchers Protesting Argentina Beef Imports

Cattle producers across the United States say they feel betrayed after President Donald Trump announced plans to increase beef imports from Argentina, a move they claim will undercut domestic ranchers already struggling with rising costs.

The controversy began last week when Trump suggested buying more beef from Argentina to help “bring our beef prices down.” Days later, his administration released a proposal to quadruple imports from the South American nation. The plan also aligns with Trump’s efforts to strengthen political ties with Argentine President Javier Milei, which includes a proposed $40 billion financial package to stabilize Argentina’s economy.

For many ranchers, the decision feels like a reversal from Trump’s past promises to protect American farmers. “We finally started making good money again, and now he’s going to ruin it,” one Texas cattleman said in a video posted online.

Trump’s most loyal voting block, farmers, are not onboard with his latest betrayal, and they’re starting to speak out about his plan to artificially lower beef prices by importing beef from Argentina. — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline.com) 2025-10-23T16:39:09.858Z

Even some Republican lawmakers from agricultural states are voicing concern. They warn that the move could cripple rural economies already facing pressure from inflation and supply shortages.

In response to the backlash, Trump took to Truth Social to defend his plan and criticize ranchers for their complaints. “The Cattle Ranchers, who I love, don’t understand that the only reason they are doing so well, for the first time in decades, is because I put Tariffs on cattle coming into the United States,” he wrote.

“If it weren’t for me, they would be doing just as they’ve done for the past 20 years — Terrible! … They also have to get their prices down, because the consumer is a very big factor in my thinking, also!” The dispute highlights the tension between keeping consumer prices low and protecting American producers.

Beef prices have risen sharply in recent years, up about 20 percent since Trump returned to office. Economists point to a smaller national cattle herd, high feed costs, and reduced foreign imports — including a 50 percent tariff on Brazilian beef and the suspension of imports from Mexico due to disease concerns.

While high prices have benefited ranchers after several difficult years, consumers are feeling the pinch as inflation climbs again. The latest data shows inflation rising to 3 percent, with food, electricity, and health insurance costs all surging.

Analysts say Trump is trying to manage public frustration over the cost of living while maintaining support in rural America — a balancing act that could prove politically risky. As one agricultural economist put it, “He can’t please both the ranchers and the grocery shoppers.” For now, the ranchers who once stood firmly behind Trump are beginning to wonder if his loyalty to them was ever real.