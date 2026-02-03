Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Trump and “Weak Republicans” after Attack on Massie’s Wife

Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) went straight at President Donald Trump this week after he posted a Truth Social attack aimed not just at Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) but also at Massie’s wife. Greene did not hold back, blasting Trump and calling out what she described as “weak Republicans” who “stay silent” instead of standing up for one of their own.

Greene’s response marks a sharp turn for someone who once stood as one of Trump’s loudest allies in Congress and one of the most MAGA-aligned figures on Capitol Hill. That relationship has badly deteriorated. Over the weekend, Greene said the MAGA movement was “all a lie,” a stunning statement from a lawmaker who built much of her national profile defending Trump at nearly every turn. She also said she has faced threats after Trump publicly labeled her a “traitor.”

At the center of the split is the long-running controversy over the release of files connected to Jeffrey Epstein. Greene has spent months backing a bill introduced by Massie and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) that requires the Department of Justice to release Epstein-related records. The push has become a flashpoint inside the Republican Party.

After mounting pressure that included Greene, Massie, and other Republicans, Trump signed a law last November requiring the release of files tied to deceased child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein. The deadline was Friday, Dec. 19. The law called for a broad release of millions of documents, photos, videos, and other materials, allowing redactions only for victims’ names and identifying information.

President Trump treats those who support him the most like crap.



Thomas’s wife voted for him 3 times. She’s not a “radical left flamethrower.”



President Trump treats those who support him the most like crap.



Thomas's wife voted for him 3 times. She's not a "radical left flamethrower."



And Thomas Massie votes with the President 91% of the time, but won't vote to protect Epstein's sick pedophile and rapists friends or… https://t.co/VunjRiChgt — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) February 3, 2026

The Department of Justice missed that deadline. Since then, additional file releases have fueled controversy. Those releases revealed communications involving powerful figures, thousands of mentions of Trump, and multiple failures to properly redact victims’ names.

In the most recent batch, unredacted nude images of victims were included. Critics argue the DOJ is still withholding documents required by law and redacting information that should be made public, including details about men accused of participating in Epstein’s abuse network.

Trump lashed out at Massie last November after the bill passed and also targeted Massie’s wife, Carolyn Moffa Massie, whom he married in Nov. 2025 following the death of his first wife, Rhonda Howard Massie, in July 2024. On Monday, Trump again attacked Carolyn Massie, accusing her of turning her husband into a “Liberal.”

“So now he’s attacking my wife who voted for him three times,” Massie posted in response. “Maybe someone told him she’s actually the one who suggested I ask Pam Bondi in person at a dinner when we would get Phase 2 of the Epstein files. Bondi said there were no more files. As they say, the rest is history.”