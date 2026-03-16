Conan O’Brien’s shocks Oscars 2026 audience with Epstein joke during event

Conan O’Brien drew a mixed reaction from the audience at the 2026 Academy Awards after making a joke referencing Jeffrey Epstein during his opening monologue at the ceremony.

The comedian and host was addressing the absence of British nominees in the Best Actor and Best Actress categories when he made the remark. Speaking to the crowd at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, O’Brien said, “It’s the first time since 2012 that there are no British actors nominated for Best Actor or Best Actress.”

He then added, “A British spokesperson said ‘yeah, well at least we arrest our pedophiles’, so they got that.”

The line prompted a subdued reaction in the room, with muted laughter and audible expressions of surprise from some audience members. Viewers watching the broadcast also reacted to the moment on social media, noting the unexpected reference during the ceremony’s opening segment.

The comment referenced the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, whose criminal activities and associations have been the subject of investigations and legal proceedings in multiple countries. Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in recruiting underage girls for Epstein.

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Recent developments in the United Kingdom have also drawn renewed attention to the case. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who previously served as the United Kingdom’s special representative for international trade and investment, was arrested last month on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The allegations relate to claims that he shared sensitive information with Epstein while acting as a trade envoy.

Conan O’Brien delivered the line of the night at the Oscars:



“There are no British nominees for Best Actor or Actress… because they arrest their pedophiles.”pic.twitter.com/Su02Dz14jh — 💕 Brittany Belle 💕 (@BrittanyinTexas) March 15, 2026

Andrew, who served for more than two decades in the Royal Navy before entering diplomatic service in 2001, stepped down from the position in 2011 amid scrutiny of his relationship with Epstein. He was later released under investigation and has denied wrongdoing.

He was also previously accused by Virginia Giuffre of sexual assault, which he denied, and later reached a civil settlement with her in 2022.

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