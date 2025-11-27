McCarthy Warns Greene’s Retirement Signals Wave of GOP Departures That Could Endanger House Majority

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s upcoming retirement reflects a larger problem within the Republican conference, warning that a wave of GOP departures under a Trump administration could jeopardize the party’s narrow House majority. Jesse Watters Primetime,” McCarthy framed Greene’s decision as a sign of what may come.

“She’s almost like the canary in the coal mine,” McCarthy said. “And this is something inside Congress, they’d better wake up, because they are going to get a lot of people retiring, and they’ve got to focus.”

Read Also: MAGA Ally Marjorie Taylor Greene defends herself against Trump’s Allegations: ‘I Am Not a Traitor’

His comments come as 22 House Republicans have announced either early retirements or their intention not to seek reelection next year, a figure higher than usual. Senior editor and elections analyst David Wasserman noted that the uptick in departures poses a real threat to the GOP’s already slim majority. With fewer members, the party may struggle to move key legislation through the House.

McCarthy said. “And this is something inside Congress, they’d better wake up (Getty Images)

Greene revealed she will step down in January, following weeks of public tension with President Trump and his decision to pull his endorsement. Despite her exit, Speaker Mike Johnson will still retain a tiny voting cushion. If all members are present and Democrats remain united, Johnson can afford to lose two Republican votes on any bill.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read Also: McCarthy rejects proposed commission to investigate Jan. 6 Capitol assault

The Louisiana Republican told Fox News Digital last week that he remains focused on advancing the party’s agenda. “There’s a lot of initiatives left on the table, things for us to do and a short amount of time to do it in,” Johnson said. “But we’re really bullish about the ideas that we’re bringing forward over the next few weeks and in the coming months about reducing the cost of living.”

Fact check true but it’s worse than people inside the bubble know when you talk to real Americans outside the wicked snow globe of Washington DC.



Myself and many of my colleagues came courageously roaring into 2025 with legislation that matched the 2024 electoral mandate only to… https://t.co/YV8L7gjRAJ — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 24, 2025

Some GOP lawmakers see Greene’s departure as potentially stabilizing. Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska said her absence could help unify House Republicans and strengthen Johnson’s leadership. “I do think that in the longer run, this is going to strengthen his hand,” Bacon said. “You know, Marjorie Taylor Greene has been one of the biggest nemeses of Speaker Johnson, and we have a chance to be a stronger team because we’ll be less divided in the long run.”

Greene has been a high-profile and polarizing figure since arriving in Congress, regularly clashing with party leadership. Her exit, combined with a growing list of Republican retirements, has added pressure on the party as it prepares for a challenging election cycle.

A few other GOP members messaged us over the weekend saying that they, too, are considering retiring in the middle of the term.



Here’s one particularly exercised senior House Republican:



“This entire White House team has treated ALL members like garbage. ALL. And Mike Johnson… https://t.co/QH2Ewwx5qv — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 24, 2025

READ NEXT