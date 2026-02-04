“If You Think That’s a Good Idea… You Are an Idiot”: Lara Trump Blasts Bruce Springsteen Over ICE Protest Song

Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law and an occasional singer, has sharply criticized Bruce Springsteen after the rock icon released a protest song aimed at U.S. immigration enforcement and the Trump administration. Springsteen, a longtime critic of Donald Trump, debuted a new track titled “Streets of Minneapolis” last week.

The song pays tribute to people shot by federal agents and accuses the Trump administration of spreading “lies.” Its lyrics reference real names and events, including “Two dead left to die on snow-filled streets, Alex Pretti and Renee Good,” while also calling out “King Trump” and his “private army from the DHS.”

On the latest episode of her podcast, The Right View, Lara Trump reacted to the song in real time, playing clips and offering commentary as the track played. She described listening to it as “pretty rough to get through” and mocked Springsteen’s reference to a “bloody mist” before questioning the meaning of the lyrics.

“What are you talking about?” she asked during the segment. Trump went on to say she could not recall Springsteen writing “a song for those who have actually been killed by illegal aliens” or for people “who are poisoned by fentanyl that comes across our southern border.”

“When’s Bruce Springsteen writing that song? How about the people down at the Texas facility, the border patrol agents who were fired upon by a domestic terrorist? When did he write that song? That’s right, he didn’t do that,” she said.

Despite hosting her own show on Fox News, Trump then argued that artists with large platforms should avoid inflaming tensions. She claimed that “a person with a platform” like Springsteen’s would use it to do good, calm people down, maybe bring us together a little bit. All that does is divide people.”

She also defended ICE raids in Minneapolis and elsewhere, criticizing protesters who attempt to interfere with enforcement actions. “If Bruce Springsteen has this big a problem with enforcing our federal law, hey Bruce, go talk to the United States Congress,” Trump said.

“These people who think it’s a great idea to get out and impede a federal law operation… if you think that’s a good idea, I’m sorry to tell you, you are an idiot. It is a terrible idea always.” Referring to the deaths of Good and Pretti, she added, “No one should be dead right now; things happen.”

Trump suggested Springsteen should focus his criticism on lawmakers instead of administration officials. “Don’t blame Stephen Miller. Don’t blame Kristi Noem. Don’t blame Donald Trump. Go talk to the people who actually put the laws of the land in place.”

She then accused the singer of hypocrisy, saying he would “never” do that because he’s very comfortable in his mansion, on his private jet, virtue signaling like this, and putting out some ridiculous song like that.”

Trump later apologized to listeners for airing the track, saying, “I’m sorry everyone had to endure that.” Following the song’s release, the White House said it was unbothered by “random songs with irrelevant opinions and inaccurate information.”

Lara reacts to some of the most unhinged comments and moments from the left this week, including Bruce Springsteen’s new anti-ICE song and why it completely misses the mark with everyday Americans. Later, Lara is joined by Editor at Large for The @WashTimes @ASwoyer and The… pic.twitter.com/ycF8DgD6eQ — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) February 4, 2026

Trump opened her podcast with her own controversial cover of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down,” a song her father-in-law previously used at a 2020 rally, prompting Petty’s family to issue a cease-and-desist order.

Lara Trump has also drawn attention for her music career. Her latest release, “Sah-Sah,” has logged about 22,000 streams on Spotify, where she has roughly 19,000 monthly listeners.

The clash echoes earlier tensions. Last May, President Trump responded to Springsteen’s overseas criticism by calling him “Highly Overrated,” adding, “Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics… he’s not a talented guy Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK,” and describing him as a “dried out ‘prune’ of a rocker.”

Lara Trump singing Tom Petty’s “I won’t back down” at Trump’s Westchester golf club pic.twitter.com/RVPRMCzH9Z — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 11, 2025

