Ohio woman fired from daycare after posting reaction to failed Trump assassination attempt

A Cincinnati childcare worker has lost her job after posting a social media video that appeared to express relief that President Donald Trump was not harmed during a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington on Saturday evening.

Corrine Baum was employed at BrightPath Bridgetown Child Care Center in Cincinnati when the video surfaced online. The company discovered the post the following day and terminated her employment shortly after. The clip, running approximately 20 seconds, shows Baum reacting to news of the incident.

“There’s a few creators on here saying like Friday or yesterday could have been the day. And then I wake up to that news, but not THAT news,” she says in the video. “We’re going to have to pay really close attention to what they’re actually trying to distract us from.”

Authorities have described Saturday’s incident as an assassination attempt against the president. According to officials, Cole Tomas Allen, 31, attempted to force his way through a security checkpoint at the dinner while carrying a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives. He exchanged gunfire with officers before being taken into custody.

BREAKING: Cincinnati kindergarten teacher Corinne Baum, has been FIRED following video where she complained that Trump wasn’t assassinated



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President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and several cabinet members were all present at the event. One law enforcement officer sustained a gunshot wound during the confrontation, though the injury was not life-threatening.

Allen now faces multiple federal charges, including committing violence with a deadly weapon and assaulting a federal agent. BrightPath, which operates 12 preschools and daycare facilities across the Tri-State region and describes itself as an educational center for young children, was swift to respond once the video came to its attention.

The company stated that it does not tolerate or condone violence against any individual and that Baum’s remarks were a direct violation of its core values. No details were released regarding the specific role Baum held at the Bridgetown location.

The firing comes amid broader public reaction to the shooting, which rattled attendees and drew widespread condemnation. The annual dinner, a long-standing tradition that brings together political figures and members of the press, had not previously seen a security breach of this nature. Investigators continue to look into Allen’s motives as the case moves through the federal court system.

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