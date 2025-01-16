Aubrey Speaks Out: Tragic Loss of Jeff Shocks Fans and Loved Ones

Aubrey Plaza has made a drastic decision one week after the death of her husband, Jeff Baena, by deleting her Instagram account. The White Lotus actress left a simple message on her page stating, “Sorry, this page isn’t available,” marking the end of her social media presence at this difficult time.

This move came just a few days after Aubrey’s representative addressed the tragic passing of Jeff in a statement. The statement, shared via Daily Mail, read: “This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time.” The statement followed the announcement of Jeff’s death, which has shocked many close to the couple.

Aubrey’s decision to step back from public events was further reflected when she was unable to attend her scheduled presenting duties at the 82nd annual Golden Globes, which took place on January 5, 2024. The actress was slated to present an award during the event but was excused after learning the devastating news on January 3. On that same day, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed that Jeff was found dead at a home in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles. Officials reported his cause of death as suicide by hanging.

Aubrey and Jeff had been a couple since 2011 and tied the knot in 2021, reported by PEOPLE. Over the years, the couple collaborated on several films, including Life After Beth, The Little Hours, and Spin Me Round. Their close professional and personal relationship was well known, and their tragic loss has left many in the film industry grieving.

Although Aubrey could not be present at the Golden Globes, her late husband’s memory was honored during the ceremony. The Brutalist director, Brady Corbet, who won for Best Director, made a poignant mention of Aubrey and Jeff, paying tribute to their legacy and their contributions to the film industry.

As Aubrey takes time to grieve and process this unimaginable loss, fans and loved ones continue to express their condolences and respect her request for privacy during this incredibly difficult time.