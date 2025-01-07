Prison Guard Linda De Sousa Abreu Jailed for 15 Months After Shocking Cell Romp Video Goes Viral

Linda De Sousa Abreu, 30, a former prison guard from Fulham, has been sentenced to 15 months in jail for misconduct after being filmed engaging in a sexual encounter with an inmate at HMP Wandsworth. The footage, which went viral last summer, showed the prison officer having sex with convicted burglar Linton Weirich in a prison cell. The video, recorded by another inmate, quickly spread across social media, drawing widespread attention and controversy.

De Sousa Abreu admitted her involvement in the video and revealed she had been coerced into participating. She claimed that inmates were threatening to expose her as an amateur adult star if she did not comply. She also acknowledged her actions in the video, which was filmed on June 27 at the Category A prison. During her court appearance, she pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office, later citing a newfound “faith in God” as a reason for her remorse.

The scandal did not end there. Just months after the video surfaced, De Sousa Abreu was once again thrust into the spotlight. In September, a second video emerged showing her partying at the daytime club Neverland London in Fulham while wearing a court-ordered ankle tag. In the footage, De Sousa Abreu lifts up her skin-tight dress to show off the chunky black ankle monitor, joking that it was “very mindful” and “very cutesy,” a reference to a viral TikTok trend. This clip led to further criticism, with some condemning her for making light of her punishment.

A source close to the situation expressed disgust at her behavior, saying, “It’s disgusting, she has no shame. She is laughing her head off and looks happy she has a tag to show off.” The source also pointed out that De Sousa Abreu appeared to trivialize her serious misconduct and public disgrace.

Despite the backlash, a friend of the former prison officer defended her, claiming that she had been under significant pressure. They said, “Some of the prisoners had got hold of Linda’s personal details. They knew her address, her husband’s name, and that she had an OnlyFans account. She was put under a lot of pressure and there was a lot of coercion involved.”

The friend went on to say that De Sousa Abreu was “absolutely devastated” by the events and deeply remorseful. “People are trying to make out that Linda is some kind of sex monster but that’s not the case at all,” the friend added, emphasizing that De Sousa Abreu is working hard to salvage her marriage to her husband, with whom she shares a child.

De Sousa Abreu, who holds Portuguese citizenship, is still married and working through the consequences of her actions.