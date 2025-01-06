Meghan Markle’s New Instagram Title Sparks Royal Speculation After Social Media Return

Meghan Markle has sparked a new wave of speculation after reportedly using a title on her Instagram handle that raised eyebrows among royal observers. The Duchess of Sussex, who returned to social media on January 1, 2025, posted on a new solo Instagram account for the first time since closing her pre-royal account in 2018, ahead of marrying Prince Harry.

While her return to social media was highly anticipated, it was her choice of title that has since caused a stir. Meghan, 43, referred to herself as “Meghan, Duchess of Sussex” rather than the more formal “Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex,” a title she still uses on her Sussex.com website. This slight change in style has led some to suggest that it might have been an accidental but noticeable slip, triggering debate over her status.

The modified title, while seemingly innocent to some, carries weight due to its historical context. It mirrors the way royals often signal a woman’s status as divorced. This particular style has been used in the past by figures like Princess Diana, the ex-wife of King Charles, and Sarah Ferguson, the former spouse of Prince Andrew. In fact, the use of the title “Meghan, Duchess of Sussex” raised eyebrows back in 2020, when Buckingham Palace mistakenly included it in an official statement about Meghan’s role.

Royal commentator Alastair Bruce weighed in on the controversy at the time, stating, “The palace made an announcement about what the duke and duchess were to be called. But it inadvertently gives all the wrong messages because, in convention, the style suggested is the one adopted to express divorce.” Bruce added that the situation would be “revisited” and that royal experts, such as the Garter King of Arms, would provide further advice, reported by the Daily Mail.

Meghan’s recent Instagram post comes at a time when rumors about her relationship with Prince Harry have been swirling, including speculation about a secret divorce. However, Prince Harry recently dismissed these rumors during an interview with The New York Times. He humorously addressed the gossip, saying: “Apparently we’ve bought or moved house maybe 10 or 12 times and we’ve apparently divorced maybe 10 or 12 times as well.” He added with a laugh, “The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls… I feel sorry for them, genuinely I do, I mean that.”

With these new rumors surrounding her title, Meghan’s choice of words only adds fuel to ongoing public fascination with her relationship and the couple’s life beyond the royal spotlight.