An independent review at a hospital trust shows mums were blamed for deaths of their babies in NHS’s worst ever hospital maternity scandal.

The damning report, released today, found 13 mothers died between 2000 and 2019 in the care of Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

Others were called pathetic and lazy or left screaming for hours without treatment.

In one horrendous case, a woman had repeated attempts at forceps delivery but the baby sustained multiple skull fractures and subsequently died.

It does not say how many babies died or suffered serious injury, but between 2013 and 2016, maternity death rates were 10 per cent higher than in comparable hospital trusts.

The report identifies seven “immediate and essential actions” needed to improve maternity care in England.

The inquiry into deaths and allegations of poor care at the hospital trust was set up in 2017 and is now examining the cases of 1,862 families, with the majority of incidents occurring between 2000 and 2019.

In a press conference following the release of the review, former senior midwife Donna Ockenden, chair of the independent maternity review, said mothers had been “denied the opportunity to voice their concerns about the care they have received … for a long, long time”.

She said the care at the trust had “caused untold pain and distress, including, sadly, deaths of mothers and babies”.

She added: “Many families have suffered long-term mental health problems.

“They say their suffering has been made worse by the handling of their cases by the trust.”

She said “one of the most disappointing and deeply worrying themes” was the “reported lack of kindness and compassion from some members of the maternity team at the trust”.

The chief executive of the trust apologised for the “pain and distress” caused to mothers and families due to poor maternity care – after the review found staff had been “flippant”, “abrupt” and “dismissive”.

The damning 48-page report found:

A lack of compassion and kindness from some maternity staff

Concerns of families about their care were dismissed and not listened to

Midwives failed to recognise when pregnancies were not progressing normally

Repeated failures to communicate problems to senior staff

Inappropriate use of drugs, including oxytocin, to speed up labour

Errors in monitoring the heartbeats of babies

A culture of reducing the number of caesarean births without considering if it was causing harm

The “emerging findings” report was published on Thursday, based on a review of a selection of 250 cases of concern, which include the original 23 cases which initiated the inquiry.

Ms Ockenden described the initial recommendations – including a call for risk assessments throughout pregnancy – as “must dos” which should be implemented immediately.

Responding to the report, patient safety and maternity minister Nadine Dorries said she expects SaTH to act on the recommendations immediately following “shocking” failings at the trust.

Ms Dorries said in a statement: “My heartfelt sympathies are with every family who has been affected by the shocking failings in Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust’s maternity services.

“I would like to thank Donna Ockenden and her team for their hard work in producing this first report and making these vital recommendations so lessons can be learnt as soon as possible.

“I expect the trust to act upon the recommendations immediately, and for the wider maternity service right across the country to consider important actions they can take to improve safety for mothers, babies and families.