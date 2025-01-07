Hoda Kotb Announces Shocking Career Move

Hoda Kotb, 60, made an exciting career revelation before bidding farewell to her beloved Today Show. During a January 6 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kotb shared her latest venture, which will see her stepping into the wellness space.

Clarkson, 42, joked with Kotb, saying, “I have to say though, ma’am, as soon as they told me you were not doing The Today Show, I was like, ‘So what’s that bitch doing?’ I was like, ‘Because there’s no way you’re not doing anything.’ You’re me, you like problems, you like working.”

Kotb laughed and admitted that she, too, enjoys staying busy. She then opened up about her passion for wellness. “I like things, I do,” Kotb said. “So, I kind of got hooked in the wellness space, like a couple of years ago. I started doing stuff that I thought seemed woo woo and weird, and then all of a sudden as I was doing it, I was like, ‘Wait, I feel calmer, I feel better.’”

Clarkson, who has long advocated for self-care, wholeheartedly agreed, saying, “Woo woo makes you feel good.” Kotb nodded in agreement, adding, “It really does.”

The Today Show host then unveiled the exciting details of her new career move, which involves a wellness app and company. Kotb explained, “We can get together, do things that I love, and when you’re done, it’s not like going to Mexico with your girls, which is fun, but this is something that when you leave, you’ll go like, ‘Oh my gosh. I feel transformed. I feel different.’ So I’m in the building process of that.”

Clarkson responded with support, recognizing the importance of such a project. “That’s so healthy to be the voice for that and build a community for that because I need — a lot of us need — to be better at that. I’m like, ‘Go, go, go, go.’ A lot of us are. We exhaust ourselves and we’re not good at knowing how to be still or slow down.”

Kotb’s new venture promises to inspire others to slow down, find balance, and embrace wellness. She also teased Clarkson, “Don’t tell me about it, invite me,” to which Kotb promised her, “You’re coming.”

Kotb’s exciting shift into the wellness world is sure to inspire many, offering her fans a chance to join her in this transformative journey.