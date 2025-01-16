“I’m Glad We Didn’t Have Kids”: Brooke Shields Shares Shocking Insights into Marriage with Andre Agassi

Brooke Shields has unveiled surprising and deeply personal details about her first marriage to former tennis star Andre Agassi in her new memoir, Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed To Get Old. The actress and model, married to Agassi from 1997 to 1999, opens up about the struggles they faced during their brief union and why she’s relieved they didn’t have children together.

“I’m glad I never got pregnant with my first husband because it would have been a disaster,” Shields wrote candidly in her memoir. She recalled a striking moment from their divorce when Agassi told her, “Be thankful we didn’t have children because I would not have made this easy for you.” Reflecting on his comment, Shields added, “Well, thank you for that tidbit, I thought”, Reported by Instyle.

The Blue Lagoon star also revealed that Agassi would make disparaging remarks about her body during their marriage. “I was very specifically told I was not runway worthy because I wasn’t skinny enough,” she shared. Shields noted how these comments impacted her self-perception, saying, “Being told you are ‘the face,’ you begin to believe that’s all you are — a face. From the neck up, I was Brooke Shields, but it was like my body existed in a different reality.”

She recounted moments of vulnerability, including one instance when she asked him if he would still love her if she were “big and fat,” referring to the possibility of getting pregnant. Agassi’s response was blunt and unexpected: “I love you too much to let you get big and fat.” Shields admitted, “I did not see that coming and must admit I started to spin a bit. But we all know how that relationship turned out, so let’s move on”, according to the Daily Mail.

Shields’s revelations shed light on the complex dynamics of their marriage and the emotional challenges she faced. Her memoir also reflects on her journey toward self-acceptance and resilience in the face of public scrutiny and personal struggles.

While their marriage may have been short-lived, Shields’s candid reflections highlight the importance of self-worth and the lessons learned from difficult relationships. As she said in her memoir, “I’m glad I’ve moved on, and I’ve found the strength to tell my story.”