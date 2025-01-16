McDonald’s McValue Menu Expands with Deals That Bring Customers Back

McDonald’s has officially launched its new McValue menu in restaurants across the United States, offering eight menu items at affordable prices for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The updated menu is part of the fast-food giant’s strategy to enhance value offerings and attract customers back to its locations.

Available nationwide and on the MyMcDonald’s app, the McValue menu introduces a Buy One, Add One for $1 deal. This allows customers to choose two items from a selection of favorites for an extra dollar. Popular options include the Sausage McMuffin, sausage burrito, hash browns, and six-piece Chicken McNuggets. For lunch and dinner, fans can enjoy items like a double cheeseburger, McChicken sandwich, or small fries.

McDonald’s is also leveraging its app to offer exclusive promotions. New app users can claim a free McCrispy chicken sandwich, while regular customers can get free medium fries with any $1 purchase every Friday in 2025. Local franchisees are adding their own unique deals, including discounted McGriddles and 20% off orders over $10 placed through the app.

A key feature of the McValue platform is the $5 meal deal, reported by the New York Post. Originally launched in June, the meal includes a choice of a McDouble or McChicken sandwich, four-piece Chicken McNuggets, small fries, and a small soft drink—all for $5. The deal proved so popular that McDonald’s extended it several times, and it will now remain available through next summer.

The company has credited the $5 meal deal with driving increased restaurant traffic, particularly among lower-income customers. McDonald’s Chief Financial Officer Ian Borden noted in October that the promotion helped the company gain traction with this group for the first time in over a year, boosting overall customer traffic in the third quarter.

CEO Chris Kempczinski emphasized that McDonald’s worked quickly and collaboratively with franchisees to revamp its value offerings across major markets. By combining national deals, local promotions, and app-exclusive offers, the McValue menu is designed to appeal to a wide range of customers.

As McDonald’s continues to roll out these new initiatives, it aims to maintain its position as a top destination for affordable, convenient meals that keep customers coming back for more.