“Very Unusual for Her Not to Show Up for Work”: New Jersey Mother of Four Found Dead in Pennsylvania Dumpster

A New Jersey mother of four who never missed work was found dead in a Pennsylvania dumpster after her co-workers grew worried when she failed to appear at the salon, reported by Law and Crime.

Lucrecia Jadan Sumba, 39, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, was discovered on Saturday, January 11, in a dumpster on the 200 block of South Third Street in Coopersburg, Pennsylvania, the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office confirmed.

An autopsy determined Sumba died from sharp force injuries, and her death was ruled a homicide. Days later, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office announced the arrest of Rolando Corte, 42, charging him with first-degree murder. Corte, confirmed to be Sumba’s husband, is currently being held in the Union County Jail.

Sumba’s sudden disappearance began on January 9, when she failed to show up at her job at Princess Nails in Elizabeth. According to a GoFundMe set up to help with funeral expenses, her boss and co-workers called her repeatedly and left voicemails before eventually visiting her home.

On that same day, Sumba’s boss and one of her sons reported her missing to Elizabeth police. By Friday, January 10, police had secured her home as a crime scene, leaving her family and co-workers confused and deeply concerned.

Sumba’s body was discovered the following day, and authorities began their investigation. In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin Holihan said, “This investigation is being conducted by an out-of-state agency. There is no risk to the public.”

A native of Ecuador, Sumba had moved to the United States in 2021, working various jobs before joining the nail salon. According to the GoFundMe, she was also studying for her GED, with dreams of a brighter future for her four children: Leonel, 21; Christian, 19; Danny, 18; and Eidan, 5.

The fundraiser describes Sumba as a hardworking mother who made sacrifices to provide a better life for her family. Her tragic death has left a community grieving and her children facing an uncertain future. Corte is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, January 16, as the legal process unfolds and Sumba’s loved ones seek justice for her untimely death.