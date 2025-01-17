‘My Baby Boy’: Family Mourns 8-Year-Old Killed in Tragic Dog Attack

An 8-year-old Florida boy was fatally mauled by two dogs on Monday, Jan. 13, while on a bike ride near his home. The attack occurred at the entrance to Michael Millett’s subdivision north of DeLand, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

Michael was riding with a friend when he spotted two dogs, including a 70-pound pit bull, and approached them to pet them, Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in a Tuesday press conference. “At that point, Michael is maliciously mauled, brutally mauled and killed at the scene,” Chitwood said.

A heart-wrenching 911 call, played during the press conference, captured the desperate pleas of a woman witnessing the attack. “There’s a little boy being attacked by two dogs,” she cried. “They’re literally tugging on him. Please hurry.” The caller’s voice cracked as she added, “He was screaming for help and now they’ve pinned him down to the ground. They’re biting him, but he’s not moving or responding.”

Michael’s mother “dove” in to save him and frantically called for help. While the dogs did not attack her, they stayed nearby as she desperately tried to help her son. Sheriff Chitwood also revealed that the dogs have a troubling history in the community. “These dogs have been terrorizing the neighborhood for a while,” he alleged, noting prior incidents involving the dogs, including killing chickens and roaming freely.

Authorities captured the dogs following the attack, and they are now in quarantine. Investigations continue, but it remains unclear if the owner of the dogs will face charges.

A GoFundMe page set up to support Michael’s family remembers him as a bright and adventurous boy who brought joy to those around him. “He was incredibly smart, funny, caring, loving, and so adventurous,” reads the tribute. “My baby boy, my meatball, my meathead, my buddy,” Michael’s father, Michael Millett Jr., wrote in a Facebook post. “I can’t put the words together right now. I need my buddy back!!!!!”

The tragedy has shaken the local community, as they mourn the loss of a young life taken too soon and await answers about how this devastating incident occurred.