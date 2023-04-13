Mum’s urgent warning as baby’s ‘innocent’ mark turns out to be a sign of deadly condition

After her baby suffered a seemingly harmless rash that turned out to be potentially fatal, a mother issued a warning to other parents. The new mother described how she initially became aware of the little mark that did not become white when she applied pressure to the area.

Even though the tiny mark seemed relatively benign, the mother eventually learned the spot was actually an early indicator of meningitis after opting to take the baby to the hospital. Meningitis can become fatal if untreated and detected early, or it can cause consequences that last a lifetime.

In an effort to inform other parents of what to watch out for and when to take action, the Australian parenting organization Tiny Hearts Education posted the mother’s account on Instagram. They’ve advised parents to keep an eye out for similar marks on their own kids and to use a clear glass to see whether the situation is serious.

The paramedics advised parents to roll the rash over with the glass, adding: “If the rash gets white that means it blanches. When pushed, a non-blanching rash does not turn white. They continued, “There are tests that should be performed to rule out anything dangerous causing this if the rash is non-blanching because this indicates there is bleeding beneath the surface.

Meningitis, which is typically brought on by bacteria or viruses, is an inflammation of the membranes that surround and protect the brain and spinal cord. The bacteria that causes meningitis, meningococcal, can also cause sepsis, or blood poisoning.

The scientists explain in their warning film why Meningococcal is so dangerous: unwittingly, infected blood “leaks out” under the skin. The specialists are seen probing a little rectangular piece of solid gel with an ink needle to demonstrate how to inspect; the gel represents the body tissue and the ink represents the trapped blood.

Meningitis usually heals within 10 days, however, it can be fatal in unusual circumstances. IMD cases have increased nationwide, from 80 cases in 2020–2021 to 205 cases in the 12 months from July 2021 to June 2022, according to the most recent data from the UK Health Security Agency.

The statistics also reveal that 179 of these were caused by MenB (meningococcal group B), with the majority of those (84 cases) affecting young people between the ages of 15 and 24. According to the statistics, 32% of MenB cases in adults and 33% in children under the age of five were respectively reported.

The new statistics, according to CEO Dr. Tom Nutt, are “extremely troubling” and demonstrate that there is still work to be done in the fight against the disease. According to the most recent statistics, he states: “For a significant portion of this time, the nation was still under lockdown, and many of us were isolating or engaging in social distance.

Meningitis cases have increased from a historic low in the previous year as a result of the relaxation of these limitations. “We did anticipate that meningitis cases would rise after the epidemic, but these latest numbers show that more work needs to be done. To ensure that people act swiftly and seek immediate medical attention in order to save lives, we must all continue to be aware of the meningitis symptoms and indicators.

Six of the key warning signs of meningitis

Fever and/or headaches

Body temperatures rising to 37.8C or above are classed as fever, for which you should always seek medical help.

Fever on its own does not mean a person has meningitis, however, so it’s important to be aware of the other symptoms.

Along with a fever and sickness, a headache is another one of the very first signs of meningitis.

Vomiting

Anyone who is vomiting or unable to keep down their food could be unwell and should get medical help if this is occurring alongside other symptoms.

A rash

Meningitis can often, but not always, lead to rashes on the skin.

While a rash alone doesn’t indicate meningitis, one way to distinguish is by rolling a glass over it to see if it fades.

If the rash is still the same color when pressed against the glass, you should seek urgent medical help.

Muscle aches and pains and/or a stiff neck

Muscle spasms, stiffness in the neck, or general aches and pains are common signs of meningitis, both during the illness and in the months afterward.

Sensitivity to light

Aversion to bright lights can also be an early warning sign. Especially when paired with drowsiness if a person is difficult to wake up or is having trouble staying awake.

Seizures

If a person is also having fits or seizures along with other symptoms urgent medical help should be sought by calling 999.

All these symptoms can appear in any order, according to the NHS, and not all of them may be present in meningitis cases.

More support

Anyone concerned about aspects of the disease or who needs help can call Meningitis Now’s freephone nurse-led helpline on 0808 80 10 388, or e-mail [email protected]. In a medical emergency call 999.