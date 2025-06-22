Family Files Lawsuit After Super Bowl Rally Turns to Tragedy and Sparks Major Backlash

The family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the woman tragically killed in a mass shooting after the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade in 2024, has now taken legal action. On Wednesday 18 June, her loved ones filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Jackson County, targeting the City of Kansas City, Missouri, Union Station, the Greater Kansas City Sports Commission, and several other organizers of the celebration, reported the Kansas City Star.

The suit also names the three men accused in the shooting — Dominic Miller, Lyndell Mays, and Terry Young — alongside gun sellers including Frontier Justice and The Ammo Box, who are alleged to have been linked to the sale of the firearms used in the attack. These same gun dealers were already facing legal heat from a separate lawsuit filed earlier this month.

At the heart of the Lopez-Galvan family’s legal claim is the argument that the city and event organizers failed badly in their duty to keep attendees safe. According to the suit, they knew or should have known that a high-profile public event like a Super Bowl rally could be a magnet for violence — yet did little to prevent it.

There were no security screenings, no ticketing systems in place to limit crowd size or manage entries, and, crucially, no use of metal detectors or other tech to detect firearms. It’s being argued that these failures directly contributed to the chaos and loss of life on 14 February 2024, reported KCTV5.

Lopez-Galvan had attended the rally outside Union Station with her family. What should have been a joyful celebration ended in horror when she was fatally shot. Her husband was also injured in the mayhem but survived. More than two dozen others were wounded, including several children.

The new lawsuit mirrors one filed earlier this month, also pointing the finger at the same parties for negligence. But this time, the family is formally demanding a jury trial, hoping a panel of citizens will hold the responsible parties accountable and determine how much they are owed in damages.

As for the criminal side of things, Dominic Miller, who has been charged with Lopez-Galvan’s killing, is set to face trial in January 2026. That case will likely become a focal point as it unfolds, especially given the level of public outrage surrounding the incident.

This legal action marks yet another chapter in what’s become a sobering reminder of how celebrations can turn to tragedy in seconds when security is overlooked and gun violence finds its way into public life. The family’s decision to take their fight to court shows they’re not willing to let Lisa’s death fade quietly into the headlines. They’re demanding answers, accountability, and change.