Elderly Woman Dies After Horrific Firebomb Attack at Hostage Support Rally in Boulder

A woman who was seriously hurt during a firebomb attack at a pro-Israeli hostage rally in Boulder, Colorado, has sadly died from her injuries. Karen Diamond, who was 82, passed away on 25 June, just over three weeks after being rushed to the hospital following the incident.

Diamond was among eight people left critically injured after the terrifying attack, which took place on 1 June. She is now the first confirmed fatality. The Boulder County District Attorney’s Office confirmed her death, adding that 29 people in total have now been identified as victims of the incident, reported AP News.

“This horrific attack has now claimed the life of an innocent person who was beloved by her family and friends,” said District Attorney Michael Dougherty in an official statement. The DA’s office also noted that Diamond’s family has requested privacy as they deal with the loss.

The attack unfolded during a rally in support of Israeli hostages when a man reportedly threw an incendiary device into the crowd. Witnesses said the suspect shouted “Free Palestine” just before the device exploded, injuring dozens.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, has been arrested in connection with the incident. Originally from Egypt, he was living in El Paso County, about 100 miles south of Boulder, at the time of the attack. Soliman is now facing a lengthy list of charges, including first-degree murder and multiple counts of attempted murder. On top of that, federal authorities have also filed hate crime charges against him.

So far, Soliman has entered not guilty pleas to all charges in both the state and federal cases. Investigations into the attack are still ongoing.