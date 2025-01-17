Cameron Diaz Shines in Red Carpet Comeback After Nearly a Decade

At 52, Cameron Diaz has officially stepped back into the spotlight. The actress made a stunning return to the red carpet for the premiere of her new Netflix film Back in Action—her first major public appearance since retreating from Hollywood nearly a decade ago, reported by the Daily Mail.

Diaz exuded timeless elegance in a sheer black blouse layered over a sleek black tank top. Paired with high-waisted jeans and classic penny loafers, her look struck a perfect balance of casual and sophisticated. A long black trench coat with an iridescent sheen completed the ensemble, adding a touch of effortless glamour.

The premiere reunited Diaz with her Back in Action co-star Jamie Foxx, marking a full-circle moment for the duo, who last appeared together in the 2014 Annie remake. That project was Diaz’s final film before she took a step back from acting.

Despite her Hollywood hiatus, Diaz remained a beloved figure in the industry. Her most recent red carpet appearance before this was in 2019, when she joined former Charlie’s Angels co-stars Drew Barrymore and Demi Moore to celebrate Lucy Liu’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Now, with her highly anticipated Netflix return, Diaz is taking center stage once again. Back in Action, set to release on January 17, follows the story of Emily (Diaz) and Matt (Foxx), former CIA agents who have settled into a quiet, post-espionage life. But when their identities are compromised, the pair must fight to protect their loved ones amid a whirlwind of action and intrigue.

Fans and critics alike have welcomed Diaz’s return, eagerly anticipating the blend of charm and star power she brings to the screen. With her graceful reemergence, Cameron Diaz proves that even after a long absence, she’s never truly out of the spotlight.