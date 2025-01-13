1000-lb Sisters’ Amanda Halterman Speaks Out About Family Cancer Battle

In a heartbreaking turn of events, a member of the Slaton family, known from TLC’s 1000-lb Sisters, is currently battling a devastating stage of cancer. Amanda Halterman, a prominent cast member of the show, recently revealed the news on social media, shedding light on the challenges her family is facing.

As longtime viewers of 1000-lb Sisters know, Tammy and Amy Slaton have a large extended family. While much of the show’s focus has been on the sisters, other family members, such as Amanda Halterman and Chris Combs, have taken on more significant roles over time, providing fans with deeper insight into the family dynamics. Now, the spotlight shifts to a cousin, Katie Slaton, whose struggle has become a rallying point for support.

Amanda took to social media to announce her cousin Katie’s diagnosis and shared the link to a GoFundMe campaign designed to assist with mounting medical expenses. On the campaign page, Amanda wrote, “Hi, I am Amanda Halterman of 1000-lb Sisters on TLC, and I am raising funds to help my cousin Katie Slaton, who has been recently diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. This has really taken a toll on my family and my cousin’s ability to meet certain responsibilities.”

The GoFundMe page further detailed Katie’s condition, revealing she was diagnosed with Stage 4 gastric adenocarcinoma—a rare and aggressive form of stomach cancer that has already metastasized. The campaign has set a goal of $14,000 to help Katie and her family navigate the financial burdens of her treatment.

As of now, the fundraiser has raised $110 from nine donors. While the monetary contributions are slowly coming in, the page has also garnered heartfelt messages of encouragement and support from well-wishers. Many commenters praised Amanda for using her platform to bring attention to her cousin’s plight and offered prayers for Katie’s recovery.

Amanda’s post serves as a sobering reminder of the struggles families face when confronting such a devastating illness. For fans of the show, it has also highlighted the resilience and unity of the Slaton family as they rally around Katie during this difficult time.

The outpouring of support from fans underscores the deep connection viewers have with the Slaton family. As Katie continues her battle, Amanda’s call for help is a poignant example of using public platforms to foster compassion and aid during times of crisis.