Aubrey Plaza’s Heartbreaking Response to Husband’s Death

Aubrey Plaza, best known for her roles in The White Lotus and Parks and Recreation, has taken a significant step in the wake of her husband Jeff Baena’s tragic death. The actress deleted her Instagram account, leaving her followers with a message reading, “Sorry, this page isn’t available.” The move comes just days after her representative confirmed Baena’s passing.

In a statement shared via Daily Mail, Aubrey’s representative addressed the devastating loss. “This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time,” the statement read.

Jeff Baena, a filmmaker known for his work on films like Life After Beth and The Little Hours, had been a creative partner and husband to Aubrey since their marriage in 2021. The couple began dating in 2011, collaborating on multiple projects over the years, including the recent movie Spin Me Round.

The tragedy unfolded on January 3, when Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s officials confirmed Baena’s death at a home in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles. Authorities ruled the death a suicide by hanging.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

The devastating news had immediate repercussions on Aubrey’s professional commitments. Scheduled to present at the 82nd annual Golden Globes on January 5, the actress was unable to attend the event. Her absence was noted, with many in attendance offering their condolences.

During the ceremony, director Brady Corbet, who won the award for Best Director for The Brutalist, took a moment to acknowledge Aubrey and her late husband, Jeff. His tribute highlighted the profound impact the couple had on their peers and the industry.

Aubrey’s decision to step away from social media has sparked a wave of support and understanding from her fans and colleagues. Many have expressed their sorrow and offered kind words for the actress, who has remained private during this difficult time.

Jeff’s passing marks a significant loss, not only for his family and friends but also for the film industry, where his unique voice and creative vision were widely admired. As Aubrey navigates this unimaginable loss, her fans and collaborators continue to rally around her, respecting her need for privacy and space.

This heartbreaking chapter underscores the importance of compassion and support for those facing personal tragedy, a sentiment echoed by Aubrey’s representative and those close to her during this time of mourning.