Florida Mom Says ‘This is What You Did to My Baby’ After Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested

A Florida mother is left grappling with disbelief and anger after a hit-and-run driver struck her 9-year-old son, Sawyer, while he was riding his dirt bike and then drove away. The shocking incident took place on January 8, 2025, in Wakulla County. Sawyer was riding his dirt bike north on Excalibur East Drive when a maroon SUV collided with him and fled the scene. Thankfully, home surveillance footage captured the driver’s vehicle, which helped authorities track down the culprit.

Kaitlyn Crawley, Sawyer’s mother, shared the heartbreaking news on social media, revealing that her son suffered a brain bleed and a broken femur from the crash. He is currently in critical care at a Florida hospital. Speaking to WCTV, Crawley said, “I debated on posting this but I’m hoping the jerk who hit him and ran will see this. This is what you did to my baby. This is who you left alone and unconscious in the street completely helpless. Look at his face and look what you did.”

She provided an update on Sawyer’s condition, noting that while he had been taken off morphine, he was still on a ventilator. “Small amounts of blood on brain and swelling has improved,” she shared. “He’s moving to pitches but won’t open his eyes, so they are giving him more time to wean before they make the decision of whether or not a brain pressure plate needs to be placed. We have not addressed the leg yet. Just focused on his head.”

The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Florida Highway Patrol, sought public assistance in identifying the maroon SUV involved in the hit-and-run. Just under 24 hours later, authorities arrested 44-year-old Alfreda Lashon Nelson in connection with the incident. Nelson was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injury and is being held at the Wakulla County Jail. If convicted, she faces up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

In a post on Facebook, Crawley expressed her gratitude toward the community and law enforcement for their efforts in catching the driver. “They got her. They freaking did it,” she wrote. “This community, FHP, Wakulla County sheriff’s department, and capital police have absolutely blown me away. There will never be enough thank you and tears to show my appreciation.” However, she asked for continued prayers for her son’s recovery, noting he was still sedated and on a ventilator.

The family also created a GoFundMe to raise reward money for anyone who could provide information leading to an arrest, reaching more than $7,000 of their $10,000 goal. As Sawyer’s recovery journey begins, the community continues to support the family with prayers and well wishes.