Housekeeper’s Shocking Christmas Heist Exposed: ‘She Took the Check by Force’

On Christmas Eve, a disturbing incident unfolded, leaving an 83-year-old woman shaken and financially exploited. Police have arrested 29-year-old Heather Nelson, a housekeeper accused of turning on her employer after being denied a holiday bonus. The shocking betrayal has drawn widespread condemnation from authorities and the public alike.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office described the alarming sequence of events. According to Tod Goodyear, the sheriff’s office public information officer, Nelson didn’t stop at a simple argument. “She actually took the check by force, [she] took some Christmas cards that had money in them, took some debit and credit cards, left the residence, forged some signatures, and attempted to take quite a bit of money from this woman,” Goodyear revealed.

The elderly victim, who suffered physical injuries during the ordeal, declined Nelson’s request for a $500 bonus. This refusal allegedly triggered a series of criminal actions. Police say Nelson forcibly took the victim’s checkbook and forged a check for $1,400, using the funds to pay her rent. Investigators have also accused her of stealing Christmas cards containing cash and checks meant for others, adding insult to injury during the holiday season.

“Based on what she was using the monies for, she was in financial trouble,” Goodyear explained. “Maybe she just saw this as the only way possibly out of it, but to take advantage of our elderly seniors is not what you do.”

It took authorities two weeks to piece together Nelson’s alleged crimes. By January 7, they had enough evidence to make an arrest. Nelson was taken into custody and now faces a slew of charges, including aggravated battery, robbery, forgery, fraud, passing a counterfeit instrument, and grand theft.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey did not mince words in a scathing press release, lambasting Nelson’s actions. “When the victim announced that she didn’t have enough money to give her a bonus, Nelson responded by physically wrenching the victim’s checkbook from her hand, stealing a check from the checkbook, and then, I guess in an effort to ruin other people’s Christmas as well, stole Christmas cards that were set to be mailed out also containing checks!! Damn Grinch, you went too far!!”

The sheriff’s outrage mirrored the community’s sentiment. “I guess committing battery and almost breaking the wrist of the elderly victim wasn’t bad enough, so you decide to steal all her money and take Christmas gifts that were meant for others away as well!! What’s next…kick her dog?” Ivey exclaimed.

When confronted by authorities, Nelson reportedly expressed concern about the publicity her actions would generate on social media. Her fears were not unfounded, as the case has sparked widespread attention and condemnation. For now, she remains in custody, awaiting legal proceedings for her alleged crimes.