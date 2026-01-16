Michael Jackson estate says it is owed $115K in fees linked to legal dispute with Paris Jackson

The fight over Michael Jackson‘s estate is still going on in court. In the most recent petition, the star’s estate executors’ lawyers informed the judge that they are due $115,000 in charges and legal fees.

On Friday, January 9, lawyers for estate executors John McClain and John Branca filed papers in a Los Angeles court that listed and explained all the fees and costs they are owed for the time they spent looking into and responding to a motion filed by Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson, one of the estate’s beneficiaries.

McClain’s lawyers want $93,924.63 in fees and $1,238.39 in costs just for their anti-SLAPP motion, which they filed last year and got approved in November. This is in addition to other costs and fees related to getting the money back.

The court threw out Paris’s claims in a July petition after approving the anti-SLAPP motion. The request filed on January 9 stated that the objective was to “account for the fees and costs incurred by the Executors in connection with the anti-SLAPP motion so that the Court can determine the amount of the award.” Because they won the anti-SLAPP action, the executors are entitled to recover their costs.

A representative for Paris, on the other hand, said that the filing was only a way for the executors to make money. For months, Paris Jackson has been trying to deal with what seem to be troubling differences and financial problems in the management of her father’s estate.

It’s not surprising that the executors and their lawyers are using every tool at their disposal to take even more money from the Jackson family and line their own pockets. Paris won’t back down and will keep battling for her family’s justice, accountability, and openness.

Jackson’s inheritance goes to Paris and her brothers, Prince (28) and Bigi (23). In November, she filed a court document stating that Branca and McClain had misused their positions as estate executors to make more money for themselves.

She said that in 2021 alone, they took more than $10 million from the “Thriller” singer’s estate, which she said was “more than double the amount given to any beneficiary from the family allowance.”

In the meantime, the executors filed a petition in October stating that Paris had received approximately $65 million in benefits from the estate.

When Jackson died in 2009, he owed more than $500 million. In the petition, the executors said they had converted the struggling estate into a “powerhouse and a force in the music business.”

