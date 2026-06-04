Megan Thee Stallion appears to take digs at Klay Thompson in new music teaser

Megan Thee Stallion has fuelled further speculation about her reported split from NBA star Klay Thompson after previewing new music that appears to reference the end of their relationship.

The Grammy-winning rapper shared a video on Instagram on June 2 featuring a snippet of an unreleased track containing lyrics that many fans believe are aimed at Thompson.

The teaser follows previous comments and song lyrics that appeared to address allegations of infidelity and relationship issues following their reported breakup in April.

In the Instagram clip, Megan is seen dancing aboard a yacht alongside friends while promoting her tequila brand, Chicas Divertidas by Megan Thee Stallion. The soundtrack includes the repeated refrain, “My man ain’t sh*t, that man ain’t sh*t,” before Megan declares, “I’m back b*tch.”

Later in the preview, she raps, “All that wifey sht* is dead, put that sh*t to bed.”

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The new teaser arrives days after Megan appeared on BossMan Dlow’s “Motion Party (Remix)”, where several lyrics also prompted discussion about her former relationship.

In that verse, she rapped, “I ain’t goin’ through no phones, that sh*t stupid. If I catch a ni**a cheatin’ on me, it’s deuces (Bye).” She continued: “Thought he did his big one ’til he met the biggest.”

Neither Megan nor Thompson has publicly confirmed the exact reasons behind their reported split. However, Megan has previously made social media remarks suggesting there was infidelity and a lack of commitment within the relationship.

Thompson has not publicly responded to the latest lyrics. The four-time NBA champion has largely remained silent on speculation surrounding his personal life, despite growing interest in the apparent references throughout Megan’s recent music.