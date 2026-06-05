Cardi B issues public apology to Latto amid renewed feud speculation

Cardi B has publicly apologised to fellow rapper Latto after the Atlanta artist confirmed that lyrics on her newly released album Big Mama were aimed at the Grammy-winning star.

The exchange began after Latto appeared on The Breakfast Club and addressed speculation surrounding her track “Gimme Dat.” During the interview, Latto confirmed that certain lyrics on the song were directed at Cardi B, reigniting discussion about tensions between the two artists.

Just hours after the interview aired, Cardi B responded on X, acknowledging that a leaked phone call in which she referred to Latto with an insulting term had been leaked. In a lengthy statement, the rapper said she regretted her comments and accepted responsibility for her words.

Cardi explained that the conversation took place during a heated moment and said she never intended to disrespect Latto. She added that she was eight months pregnant when the call became public and was dealing with the pressures of a major album release, although she stressed that those circumstances were not an excuse for her actions.

I truly understand how you feel…and that’s exactly why I chose to apologize publicly because the disrespect became public. On that call I didn’t even mean to call you that, I didn’t mean any harm.. There’s a difference in what I said vs what I meant. What I could have said was… Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human: — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 4, 2026

The rapper also revealed that she had made several attempts to contact Latto privately over the past two years. According to Cardi, she reached out through Latto’s manager, sister and direct messages in an effort to apologise and resolve the issue.

“I always had love and respect for you,” Cardi wrote, adding that she wanted to make things right privately.

The public apology comes as fans continue to debate the apparent feud, with renewed attention focused on both artists following the release of Big Mama. Neither Cardi B nor Latto has indicated whether they plan to discuss the matter further.