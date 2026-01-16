FBI offers $100,000 reward for tips on Minneapolis Mob that vandalized ICE vehicles

After a violent anti-ICE mob destroyed and spray-painted unsettling graffiti on numerous federal immigration enforcement vehicles in Minneapolis, the FBI is offering a $100,000 prize for information.

Federal authorities reported that federal property was also taken from the automobiles that were broken into, trashed, and damaged on Wednesday night. The FBI said on X that a large reward will be given to anybody whose information leads to the recovery of the stolen things and the arrest of those responsible for the damage.

According to pictures supplied by the FBI, the shots showed an automobile with broken windows and a lengthy item stuck in the windshield. There were also threatening comments written in red spray paint all over the car, such as “hang Kristi Noem,” “f–k ICE,” and “only good agent is a dead one.”

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the recovery of stolen government property and/or the arrest of individuals responsible for the destruction and theft of government property in Minneapolis, Minnesota.



On January 14, 2026, at approximately… pic.twitter.com/9yxkj9AFYL — FBI (@FBI) January 15, 2026

Officials reported that rowdy demonstrators damaged the automobile and that chaos broke out in the streets of North Minneapolis after a federal agent who was allegedly accosted by an illegal Venezuelan migrant fired a shot.

The Department of Homeland Security said that the illegal immigrant was shot in the leg after he reportedly raced away from a traffic check and then hit the “ambushed” officer with a snow shovel.

The Minnesota Reformer said that tensions spilled over on the smoke-filled streets following the shooting, the second in as many weeks to rattle the Twin Cities. Angry protesters threw rocks and fireworks at federal agents, who used tear gas to break up the disorderly throng.

The shooting murder of protester Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent on January 7, as she was trying to get away in her SUV, set up loud protests and violent turmoil in the city.

President Trump said he would use the Insurrection Act to send in military troops to stop the turmoil if legislators didn’t assist after the pandemonium on Wednesday.

Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday, “If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of ICE, who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT, which many Presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State.”

Even if governors don’t want it, the seldom-used statute allows the president to send in the military or to make troops in a state’s National Guard federal soldiers to put down a revolt.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, on the other hand, has blamed the almost 3,000 federal authorities who are stationed in the city for the terrible chaos.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said on Thursday night that a “known member of the Latin Kings Gang” with a long history of violent crimes was arrested in Minneapolis for stealing FBI body armor and guns. It’s not known whether the bust was involved in the vandalism of the autos.

“This criminal is a perfect example of what our brave federal law enforcement agents face every day as Minnesota leaders ENCOURAGE lawbreaking,” Bondi said in an X post. “Thanks to our agents for doing such a great job as police.”

Today our @ATFHQ agents in Minneapolis, alongside @TheJusticeDept partners, executed an arrest warrant on a known member of the Latin Kings gang.



He allegedly stole @FBI body armor and weaponry, in addition to a long list of prior violent crimes.



This criminal is a perfect… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) January 16, 2026

