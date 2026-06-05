Doja Cat addresses fans after Primavera Sound cancellation due to storm, says she’s ‘torn to pieces’

Doja Cat has shared an emotional message after her scheduled performance at Primavera Sound in Barcelona was cancelled due to adverse weather and technical issues, according to a statement from the festival.

The artist was set to perform on June 4 alongside Massive Attack and Bad Gyal, but organisers confirmed the sets could not go ahead after conditions made it impossible to continue safely.

“Adverse weather and technical conditions made it impossible” for the performances to take place on their planned stages, the festival said in its official statement.

Following the cancellation, Doja Cat appeared on Instagram Live in full makeup and costume, where she addressed fans directly and expressed disappointment over the situation.

Doja Cat takes to IG live to express her disappointment in the cancellation of her Primavera Sound set in Barcelona tonight. pic.twitter.com/dMir2RbXDN Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human: — The Kittens Room (@TheKittensRoom) June 4, 2026

“The weather was not gonna get any better. I didn’t know that,” she said. “I don’t think anybody really, truly knew how bad it was gonna get, but it got bad. And it got bad on the wrong day.”

The Grammy-winning artist became emotional during the livestream, saying she believed fans may have been disappointed with her over the cancelled set.

“I really wanted to see you guys tonight and I love you so much. I do,” she said. “Regardless of whatever you fuck…whatever the fuck has happened. But I do love you.”

She added that she was “absolutely crushed, and torn to pieces about the whole thing,” while reassuring fans that she intends to return to the festival in the future.

“I really wanted to give you a great show tonight,” she said. “I will be back, and I’m gonna come back with a fire that you’ve never seen. And I’m gonna come back with my heart as big as it can be.”

The appearance followed a post on X in which she confirmed she had been fully prepared to perform before the cancellation was announced.