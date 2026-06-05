Louisiana Babysitter Arrested After Toddler Drowns in Backyard Pool

A Louisiana babysitter has been arrested following the tragic drowning of a 3-year-old boy at her home daycare in Prairieville. Authorities say the child was left unattended in a backyard pool for about 20 minutes before being rescued.

Joann Johnson, 37, was charged Wednesday with one count of negligent homicide, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said two young children in Johnson’s care were playing outside without any life jackets or other safety equipment when the boy fell into the water on May 18.

Surveillance footage reportedly captured Johnson pulling the toddler from the pool after an extended period underwater. Emergency responders attempted CPR before taking the child to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation led to the issuance of an arrest warrant, and Johnson voluntarily turned herself in Wednesday. She was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

Drowning remains the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4 in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Experts stress the importance of constant supervision around water, particularly in homes with backyard pools.

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Local authorities urge parents and caregivers to implement multiple layers of safety, including secure pool fencing, safety covers, and life jackets for young children. Even brief moments of inattention can have fatal consequences.

“This heartbreaking incident underscores how quickly a child can get into life-threatening trouble near water,” said a representative from the sheriff’s office. “We hope this serves as a reminder to all caregivers to remain vigilant.”

While the investigation continues, officials are reviewing the circumstances of the daycare setup and whether additional safety measures were in place. The community has expressed shock and grief over the preventable tragedy.

Law enforcement officials emphasized that charges like negligent homicide are brought when an adult fails to exercise reasonable care, resulting in serious injury or death. Johnson’s court proceedings are expected to follow standard judicial protocols.

In the U.S., organizations such as the American Red Cross and the CDC provide guidelines for water safety and CPR training, highlighting that prevention and preparedness can save lives. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to attend certified classes, keep rescue equipment nearby, and maintain constant supervision whenever children are near water.

The Prairieville incident is a stark reminder of the dangers associated with home pools and the critical role adult supervision plays in preventing tragedies. Authorities say public awareness and adherence to safety recommendations are essential to reduce the risk of similar accidents.

For more information on child water safety, visit the CDC’s Drowning Prevention page for expert guidance and statistics.