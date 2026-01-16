Karoline Leavitt defends Trump’s McDonald’s habit after RFK Jr says He ‘Should Be Dead’

When asked about Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s recent interview, in which he criticized the president’s diet and said Trump was “pumping himself full of poison,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Donald Trump “has his own personal habits.”

Leavitt, 28, spoke to Politico on the White House’s Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) initiative. Trump, 79, said on Wednesday, January 14, that schools will now provide whole milk to kids. People have been discussing Trump’s diet for a long time. On Tuesday, January 13, Kennedy, 71, made some startling assertions regarding the president’s eating habits on Katie Miller’s podcast.

“He consumes a lot of junk stuff, including McDonald’s, sweets, and Diet Coke. Kennedy told Stephen Miller’s wife that he drinks Diet Coke all the time, but then he said, “He has the constitution of a deity.”The health secretary went on, “I don’t know how he’s still alive.” “He’s just filling himself with poison all day long.”

(Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

When asked about Trump’s thoughts on the MAHA policies and advice, as well as Kennedy’s comments about the president’s “unhinged eating habits,” she said, “The president has his own personal habits, but he understands the movement and the power behind all of these moms who have united in pushing for a real public health change, and he fully supports it and gets it.”He also thinks that parents should have a lot of say in decisions about their kids’ health and education.

“Leavitt told the outlet that he knows that parents are the best people to make decisions for their kids and that he fully supports that way of thinking.” Kennedy spoke about Trump’s bad eating habits, but he also added that when the president is in “Mar-a-lago or the White House,” he eats “really good food.” He informed Miller that Trump takes meals from major companies when he’s on the road because he “trusts it and doesn’t want to get sick.”

“Secretary Kennedy is right: President Trump has the constitution and energy levels that most young people could only dream of having, as shown by his golf championships and perfect physical report results.”

During a Wednesday news conference on the benefits of whole milk, Trump spoke about his health. According to a news statement from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the president signed the “Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act” in the Oval Office that day.

During the conference, he told reporters that drinking milk had helped him perform well on his prior cognitive tests. Trump answered, “I’ve taken a lot of them.” “I’ve passed all of them because I drink milk.” The president spoke about his health during the conference after bragging on Truth Social on January 2 that he “aced” his most recent cognitive test.

The White House doctors just told me that I am in “PERFECT HEALTH” and that I “ACED” (meaning I got all of the questions right!) my Cognitive Examination for the third time in a row. No other President or Vice President was willing to take it, he wrote.

He also said, “I strongly believe that anyone running for President or Vice President should have to take a strong, meaningful, and proven Cognitive Examination.” President DJT: “STUPID” or “INCOMPETENT” PEOPLE CAN’T RUN OUR GREAT COUNTRY! Trump’s claim that he passed three cognitive tests is not new, so it’s unclear whether he is referring to a new study.

